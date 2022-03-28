Dividend ETF (SPHD) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF SPHD is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 13.5% from its 52-week low of $41.53 per share.



But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

SPHD in Focus

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF offers exposure to stocks traded on the S&P 500 Index that historically have provided high dividend yields and low volatility. It is widely spread across sectors, with utilities, consumer staples, real estate and healthcare receiving double-digit exposure each. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF charges 30 basis points in fees (see: all the Large Cap Value ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The dividend corner of the broad investing world has been an area to watch lately, given the bouts of volatility and uncertainty in the stock market. This is because dividend-focused ETFs offer safety in the form of payouts and stability through mature companies that are less volatile to the large swings in stock prices. The dividend-paying securities are major sources of consistent income for investors when returns from equity markets are at risk. Further, these products are proven outperformers over the long term.

More Gains Ahead?

It seems that SPHD might remain strong given a weighted alpha of 11 and a lower risk as depicted by the 20-day volatility of 12.2%. As a result, there is still some promise for investors who want to ride on this surging ETF a little further.

