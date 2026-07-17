Dividend ETF (SCHD) Hits a New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF SCHD is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 26.44% from its 52-week low price of $26.21/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

SCHD in Focus

The underlying Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index is designed to measure the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks issued by U.S. companies that have a record of consistently paying dividends, selected for fundamental strength relative to their peers, based on financial ratios. The product charges 6 bps in annual fees and has a dividend yield of 3.17% (see: all the Large Cap Value ETFs here).

Why the Move?

Dividend ETFs are increasingly returning to investors’ radar as persistent macro uncertainty and elevated volatility make a stronger case for rotating into more stable and income-generating assets. With concerns over AI-driven inflation also gaining traction and the recent weakness in the technology sector, dividend funds appear increasingly attractive.

Dividend-paying securities serve as primary sources of reliable income for investors, particularly during periods of equity market volatility. Companies offering dividends often act as a hedge against economic uncertainty.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, SCHD has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook. It might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 24.26 (as per Barchart.com), which gives cues of a further rally.

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Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.