Dividend ETF SCHD Draws Buyers as Fed Cuts Spark Rotation

Financial markets are all about rotation. Not all assets move together, and money constantly shifts based on where investors see the best balance of risk and reward.

With the Federal Reserve cutting rates in September 2025, many expect high-yielding assets to gain traction in the coming months.

One of the most popular destinations for yield hunters is the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA: SCHD).

Since launching in 2011, the fund has returned 211.8%, trailing the S&P 500 but fulfilling its main mission: providing steady dividend income.

Why Dividends Could See Higher Demand

Dividends must remain competitive relative to bond yields and other income assets. As rates fall, dividend-focused ETFs like SCHD could see a rotation of capital.

According to dividend stats for SCHD, the fund now pays a $1.03 annual dividend per share, translating to a 3.8% yield. That’s roughly in line with the current U.S. ten-year Treasury yield and high enough to outpace inflation near 3%.

Dividend stocks also tend to play a defensive role during periods of inflationary pressure. With stock indexes near record highs, a rotation into dividends may reflect investors seeking stability amid economic uncertainty.

Institutional Rotation: Mixed Signals

Institutional activity shows a split in strategy. Data from institutional ownership of SCHD shows that Bank of America and Raymond James trimmed their positions last quarter. This makes sense: lower interest rates boost demand for credit cards, loans, and mortgages, which are more profitable for banks than dividends.

Meanwhile, funds such as Osaic Holdings and MML Investors Services added to their SCHD stakes. These firms don’t directly benefit from lower lending rates, so locking in dividend yields is a way to hedge against inflation while maintaining income.

This divergence highlights a key market debate: will the Fed’s easing cycle reignite inflation, or create a more balanced growth path? Either way, SCHD stands out as a reliable yield option.

Beyond Yield: Energy Exposure

SCHD’s appeal extends past income. With top holdings like ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) and Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX), investors also gain exposure to the energy sector.

If inflation pushes oil prices higher—beyond the year-long struggle to break above $70 per barrel—these holdings could provide capital appreciation in addition to dividend payouts. For investors, that offers the best of both worlds: income plus growth potential.

Why SCHD Stands Out Now

With the Fed easing rates, dividend-focused ETFs are set to attract more attention. SCHD’s 3.8% yield, competitive with Treasuries, makes it a compelling choice for investors seeking income and inflation protection.

Combined with its top holdings in energy and other defensive sectors, SCHD offers both stability and upside potential—all on the back of one Fed decision that could reshape portfolio strategies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.