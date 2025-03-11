Dividend ETF (HDV) Hits New 52-Week High

iShares Core High Dividend ETF HDV is probably on the radar for investors seeking momentum. The fund just hit a 52-week high and moved up 15.9% from its 52-week low price of $105.65/share.

Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

HDV in Focus

The underlying Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus Index offers exposure to high quality U.S. domiciled companies that have had strong financial health and an ability to sustain above average dividend payouts. The product charges 8 bps in annual fees and yields 3.41% annually (see: all Style Box - Large Cap Value ETFs here).

Why the Move?

Dividend-paying stocks provide a steady income stream and help mitigate potential losses during weaker market periods. These stocks offer the best of both worlds — safety in the form of payouts and stability in the form of mature companies that are less volatile to the large swings in stock prices.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, HDV has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) and Medium risk outlook. However, it might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 12.32 (as per Barchart.com), which gives cues of a further rally.

