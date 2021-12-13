Dividend ETF (DLN) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund DLN is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up 24% from its 52-week low price of $104.59 per share.



But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:

DLN in Focus

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund offers exposure to U.S. large-cap equity from dividend-paying companies. It has key holdings in information technology, healthcare, consumer staples, and financials with a double-digit allocation each. The fund charges 0.28% in expense ratio (see: all the Large Cap Value ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The dividend corner of the broad investing world has been an area to watch lately given that it is a major source of consistent income for investors in any type of market. The dividend-focused products offer safety through payouts, and stability in the form of mature companies that are less volatile amid large swings in stock prices. This is because the companies that pay dividends generally act as a hedge against economic uncertainty and provide downside protection by offering outsized payouts or sizable yields on a regular basis.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, DLN has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook, suggesting that the outperformance could continue in the months ahead. Further, many of the segments that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank, so there is definitely still some promise for those who want to ride on this surging ETF a little longer.

