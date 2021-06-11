Dividend ETF (DIV) Hits New 52-Week High
Investors seeking momentum may have Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF DIV on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of DIV are up approximately 43.3% from their 52-week low of $14.35/share.
But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.
DIV in Focus
The underlying INDXX SuperDividend U.S. Low Volatility Index tracks the performance of 50 equally weighted common stocks, MLPs & REITs that rank among the highest dividend yielding equity securities in the United States.The expense ratio is 0.45%.
Why the move?
The fund yields 5.66% annually. Such yield appears great in the current low-rate environment. Moreover, the dividend investing offers stability in one’s portfolio.
More Gains Ahead?
The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 36.63. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.
Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV): ETF Research Reports
