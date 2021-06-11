Dividend ETF (DIV) Hits New 52-Week High

Investors seeking momentum may have Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF DIV on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of DIV are up approximately 43.3% from their 52-week low of $14.35/share.

But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

DIV in Focus

The underlying INDXX SuperDividend U.S. Low Volatility Index tracks the performance of 50 equally weighted common stocks, MLPs & REITs that rank among the highest dividend yielding equity securities in the United States.The expense ratio is 0.45%.

Why the move?

The fund yields 5.66% annually. Such yield appears great in the current low-rate environment. Moreover, the dividend investing offers stability in one’s portfolio.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 36.63. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free>>





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.