News & Insights

Technology

Dividend ETF (DIV) Hits New 52-Week High

November 08, 2024 — 09:02 am EST

Written by Sweta Killa for Zacks ->

For investors seeking momentum, Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF DIV is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 19.1% from its 52-week low of $15.69 per share. 

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

DIV in Focus

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF invests in 50 of the highest dividend-yielding equity securities in the United States. It has key holdings in energy, utilities and real estate. DIV charges 45 bps in annual fees. (see: all the All Cap Value ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The dividend corner of the broad investing world has been an area to watch lately as Trump and the Fed have brought back the lure for dividend investing. Trump's pro-growth policies are expected to drive inflation and dividend-paying stocks can serve as a hedge against inflation. Meanwhile, the Fed delivered a second rate cut this year by 25 bps after a 50-bps cut in September. The lower rates will make dividend investing tempting.

More Gains Ahead?

DIV has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook. Therefore, it is hard to get a handle on its future returns one way or the other. However, many of the segments that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.
 

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DIV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.