Dividend Aristocrats Add Two New Members. They May Be the Last for a While.

United Carrier Global and Otis Worldwide are being added to the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats club after getting spun out of the merger that married United Technologies and Raytheon.

The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats lineup is getting two new members—possibly the last for a while—after a major merger and two spinoffs.

United Technologies (ticker: UTX), a member of the select group of S&P 500 companies that have increased their dividend for at least 25 straight years, is merging with Raytheon, which is not an Aristocrat, and will stay in under the merged entity known as Raytheon Technologies (RTN).

Two United Technologies units that are being spun out—United Carrier Global (CARR) and Otis Worldwide (OTIS)—are being added to the Aristocrats. That will bring the group’s membership to 66.

However, they could be the last two firms admitted for some time given how many companies are suspending or cutting their payouts to conserve cash amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Wednesday morning, none of S&P Dividend Aristocrats had cut or suspended their dividends during the pandemic crisis, according to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Many companies will do well just to maintain their dividends, a move that would mean being kicked out of the group under current rules.

Silverblatt said that the eligibility rules have not been changed to reflect the coronavirus situation. S&P Dow Jones Indices reviews index constituents monthly.

“The decision to remove an index constituent due to dividend elimination, suspension, omission, or reduction is based on information publicly announced by the company as of seven business days prior to month-end,” according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats have returned about minus 23% this year, compared with around minus 20% for the S&P 500.

