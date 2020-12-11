Dividend Aristocrat Abbott Laboratories Hikes Dividend by 25%

On Friday, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) undertook its long-standing annual ritual and raised its quarterly dividend. The hike was considerable -- a 25% boost to $0.45 per share. The new payout will be distributed on Feb. 16 to stockholders of record as of Jan. 15. At the current share price, it would yield 1.7%.

Abbott is a Dividend Aristocrat, one of just 65 S&P 500 index components that has lifted its disbursement at least once annually for a minimum of 25 years running. For Abbott, this hike makes its streak an impressive 49 years.

Image source: Getty Images.

The company's recent increases have been relatively generous, although usually not this high. Its bump last year was just under 13%; preceding hikes had been at around that level.

Such double-digit percentage raises have cemented Abbott's deservedly strong reputation as a top income stock in the healthcare sector. Since the beginning of 2015, its distribution has nearly doubled, from $0.24 per share to the current level.

"Paying a strong and growing dividend is foundational to Abbott," said CEO Robert Ford. "The increase reflects the strength and momentum of Abbott's diversified business and our ability to invest in future growth while returning immediate value to shareholders."

Unsurprisingly, Abbott's stock rose on the news, closing the trading day up by about 0.5%, in contrast to the S&P 500 index, which slipped by 0.1%.

10 stocks we like better than Abbott Laboratories

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Abbott Laboratories wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.