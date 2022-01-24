Dividend and Volatility: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, Wall Street saw dismal trading, thanks to disappointing Netflix quarterly results. Among the top ETFs, SPY declined 2%, DIA shed 1.4% and QQQ moved 2.8% lower on the day.



Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.



SCHD : Volume 4.11 Times Average



This dividend ETF was in the spotlight as around 9.1 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 2.3 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement as SCHD lost 1.3% in the last session.



The move was largely the result of the heightened volatility in the stock market that have raised the appeal for dividend stocks like the ones that we find in this ETF portfolio. SCHD has added 0.1% over the past month and carries a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



VIXY : Volume 3.78 Times Average



This volatility ETF was under the microscope as nearly 19 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 5.2 million shares and came as VIXY gained 9.3% in the last trading session.



The movement can largely be blamed on bouts of volatility triggered by Fed hawkish signal, rising yields, and inflationary pressures. VIXY is down 3.4% in a month’s time.

