Dividend and TIPS: 2 ETFs to Watch on Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, U.S. stocks rallied hard on hopes of an economic recovery and likely rebound in oil prices. Among the top ETFs, SPY gained 3.4%, DIA was up 3.4%, and QQQ moved 2.1% higher on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

TIP: Volume 3.62 Times Average

This TIPS Bond ETF was in the spotlight as around 11.1 million shares moved hands compared with an average 3.07 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement as TIP lost 0.7% in the last session. TIP has lost 0.3% over the past month.

DGRO: Volume 3.50 Times Average

This dividend growth ETF was under the microscope as 10 million shares moved hands. This compares with average trading volume of roughly 2.88 million shares and came as DGRO added 3.6% in the last trading session. DGRO lost 1.8% in a month’s time and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.