Dividend and Mid Cap: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, U.S. stocks managed to hold onto gains in what was overall a rocky session. Among the top ETFs, SPY lost 0.2%, DIA shed 0.2% and QQQ moved 0.5% lower on the day.



Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.



DGRW: Volume 8.39 Times Average



This dividend ETF was in the spotlight as around 3.9 million shares moved hands compared with an average 509,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as DGRW added 0.3% in the last session.



The movement can largely be blamed on rising coronovirus cases that has raised the appeal for dividend investing. DGRW has plunged 3.8% over the past month and carries a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



IWS: Volume 3.38 Times Average



This mid-cap ETF was under the microscope as nearly 1.6 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 477,000 shares and came as IWS added 0.1% in the last trading session.



The move was largely the result of heightened uncertainty and volatility that could have a big impact on mid-cap stocks like the ones that we find in this ETF portfolio. IWS has declined 5.3% in a month’s time and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.