Dividend and Europe Financials: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume
In the last trading session, U.S. stocks were in the green. Among the top ETFs, SPY gained 1.6%, DIA added 1.3% and QQQ moved 2.3% higher on the day.
Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.
DHS: Volume 3.13 Times Average
This high dividend ETF was in the spotlight as around 157,800 shares moved hands compared with an average 50,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as DHS gained 1.1% in the last session. Renewed risk-appetite led to the rally. DHS has tumbled nearly 4.6% over the past month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.
EUFN: Volume 4.47 Times Average
This Europe financial ETF was under the microscope as about 4.36 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 974,880 million shares and came as EUFN lost 0.7% in the last trading session.
Reports of major banks engaging in transferring illicit funds put the Europe financial ETF in the spotlight in recent sessions. EUFN has declined 12.6% in a month’s time and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a medium risk outlook.
