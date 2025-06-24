Dividend Addiction: How to Earn $1 Every Day With Stocks

As always, The Motley Fool cannot and does not provide personalized investing or financial advice. This information is for informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional financial advice. Always seek the guidance of a qualified financial advisor for any questions regarding your personal financial situation. If you'd like to submit your question for feedback, you can do so here.

Dividend investors will tell you that it feels incredible to wake up, check your portfolio, and see that a company you own shares of has deposited a dividend check into your account.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

That's what one Reddit poster recently exclaimed in a recent post. The positive reinforcement of dividend payments has motivated them to set a goal of generating a dollar each business day for a year. Add it up, and that's approximately $260 in annual dividend income they're aiming for.

It's a fantastic goal for beginners, who can set new, higher goals once they hit this milestone. Eventually, an investor could retire on the dividends they earn, all without selling their stocks.

Here is an excellent blueprint for this Reddit user, or anyone looking to dive headfirst into the world of dividend investing.

1. Identify dividend stocks with these crucial traits

Not all companies pay dividends, so it's essential to know why some do which stock could be a good fit for your dividend portfolio.

Dividends are a way for companies to return cash directly to their shareholders. Typically, companies pay dividends when they generate excess profits beyond what's required for sustaining and growing the business. You can find dividend stocks in every industry, but some are better than others.

What does an outstanding dividend stock look like?

You want to find companies that have profitable and growing businesses, healthy financials, and are committed to paying out a sustainable dividend.

Here is a quick list of boxes I like to check when evaluating dividend stocks:

The company has increased its dividend for at least 10 consecutive years. A dividend payout ratio below 80% of earnings or cash flow. An investment-grade credit rating, indicating a strong balance sheet.

High dividend yields can tempt investors, but they can also be a warning sign that the company is struggling. Investors should probably expect most trustworthy dividend stocks to yield no more than 5% or 6%. To check if the dividend is sustainable, investors should scrutinize businesses with yields higher than that, or if a stock's yield is abnormally high compared to its historical average.

2. Construct a diversified portfolio

You're not always going to be right. Occasionally, you'll invest in a company that winds up being a dud.

That's why it's essential to diversify your portfolio. The Motley Fool recommends having 25 to 30 stocks. Additionally, investors who aren't comfortable or willing to research individual companies can easily diversify by investing in dividend-paying exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

A few ETFs can give investors exposure to hundreds of individual companies, so it's a great way to go if you want to keep things as simple as possible.

3. Set up dividend reinvestment

If you want your dividend income to pile up as quickly as possible, you'll want to reinvest your dividends. That means your dividends will automatically buy additional shares of the company paying them. Those shares, even if they are only little fractions of shares at first, will pay dividends, too.

It's a personal decision whether to reinvest dividends into the paying companies automatically, or to pool them together to buy shares yourself. Many leading online brokerages enable investors to set up a dividend reinvestment plan within their account settings.

Lastly, enjoy the journey

Dividends bring a unique sense of joy and achievement to many investors. As the Reddit poster said, it can even become an addiction! The most important thing is to set up a sustainable investment plan that you can follow while still enjoying life and savoring the journey. After all, your portfolio should work for you, not the other way around.

With time and continuous contributions, the Reddit poster, or anyone for that matter, can generate a dollar in dividends every day. If you stick with it long enough, dividends could eventually pay all your living expenses.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 994%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 23, 2025

Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.