Dividend 15 Split's Preferred Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of DFN.PRA shares, versus DFN:
Below is a dividend history chart for DFN.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Dividend 15 Split Corp's Preferred Shares:
In Friday trading, Dividend 15 Split Corp's Preferred Shares (TSX: DFN-PRA.TO) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: DFN.TO) are down about 0.5%.
Also see: ISD Videos
Institutional Holders of MSVX
JLL Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.