Dividend 15 Split's Preferred Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

February 07, 2025 — 02:25 pm EST

In trading on Friday, shares of Dividend 15 Split Corp's Preferred Shares (TSX: DFN-PRA.TO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $0.70), with shares changing hands as low as $10.75 on the day. As of last close, DFN.PRA was trading at a 8.00% premium to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of DFN.PRA shares, versus DFN:

Below is a dividend history chart for DFN.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Dividend 15 Split Corp's Preferred Shares:

In Friday trading, Dividend 15 Split Corp's Preferred Shares (TSX: DFN-PRA.TO) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: DFN.TO) are down about 0.5%.

