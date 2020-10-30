Diversifying your portfolio in anticipation of market swings

The democratization of trading tools and market access has empowered Americans to take the reins of their investments, whether using a smartphone app or a more robust online trading platform.

Even amidst a pandemic, Americans are motivated, if not intrigued, by participating in the markets. One-quarter of respondents to a 2020 Charles Schwab survey said they were more likely to have a financial plan as a result of COVID-19; 19% of that group said they were more likely to invest in the stock market, while 22% said they might invest for the first time.

As more Americans take greater control of their investments, the concept of portfolio diversification becomes increasingly important. Creating a portfolio is an exciting journey, but without strategic allocation of your investing dollars, you leave yourself vulnerable to numerous risks.

Market swings and volatility can damage portfolios that aren't constructed to mitigate losses—which is the crux of diversification. To help ensure you have the knowledge to diversify your portfolio and realize benefits, let's explore the topic in greater depth.

What is portfolio diversification?

Let's start with a simple definition.

According to Nasdaq's own investing glossary, portfolio diversification is the practice of "investing in different asset classes and in securities of many issuers in an attempt to reduce overall investment risk and to avoid damaging a portfolio's performance by the poor performance of a single security, industry or country."

A well-diversified portfolio is one that avoids being too concentrated in any one asset class or security (i.e., the stock of a particular company). Diversification means allocating the portfolio across a broad category of investments including stocks, bonds, currencies and tangible assets, like commodities or real estate.

While many investors may be familiar with the theory of portfolio diversification, it can be difficult to implement in practice. Individual investors might be less familiar with certain asset classes, and thus less likely to invest in them.

Why is portfolio diversification important?

It's imperative to pursue diversification in order to protect your investments from the natural swings and cycles of markets.

Let's use stocks as an example. The stock market is king for most U.S. investors: A 2020 Gallup survey found 55% of Americans owned stock.

While equity investments generally offer high upside in the long term (like as part of retirement savings), the short-term volatility can cause headaches for many. Stock market investors have had to deal with the impacts of the 2008 global financial crisis and 2020 pandemic in the space of 15 years alone (with the dot-com bubble not too far removed from the picture). Yet despite those events, between December 2007 and March 2020 the Nasdaq-100 stock index had a cumulative return of 327%.

Portfolio diversification is valuable because this strategy is designed to limit losses during such challenging economic times. It's a careful act of balancing risks and opportunities, ensuring that you can capitalize on market gains and still enjoy a degree of insulation from market swings that can tank portfolio value.

It's important to note that portfolio diversification largely cannot eliminate losses during an economic crisis. Rather, the intention is to mitigate risks.

Steps you can take to diversify your portfolio

With the right knowledge, individual investors can better protect their investments by hedging against certain risks through diversification.

Diversifying your portfolio all begins with assessing your risk tolerance. Essentially, this is your level of comfort with taking on additional risk to potentially generate higher returns. It's perfectly OK to have less risk appetite, or vice versa—that just means your portfolio allocation will reflect your priorities.

Different assets lay at different points of the risk continuum. For instance, high-yield individual stocks are at the high risk/high reward end, while cash and treasury bonds are at the low end, and exchange traded-funds (ETFs) are somewhere in between.

Your time horizon also plays into this decision-making. The longer you can wait to realize your investment, the more risk you may be willing to endure in the short term in the interests of long-term gains. However, if you need the money you're investing soon (like if you're approaching retirement), a portfolio weighted toward less risky investments may make more sense.

The upshot of portfolio diversification is that there are many different ways to diversify your investments. Some broad, popular asset classes to consider include:

Stocks

Bonds

S. Treasury bills

Funds (e.g., mutual or ETF)

Commodities (gold, silver, oil, etc.)

Currencies

Real estate

But beyond that, there are multiple subcategories within those broad asset classes. The more financial instruments you make use of, the more diversified your portfolio will be. For example, your portfolio may feature:

Domestic and international stocks

Small-cap and large-cap stocks

Foreign currencies and bonds

Derivatives like options and futures contracts

Collective investment trusts (CITs)

Target-date funds (TDFs) and passive index funds

Some other general criteria to apply to investments when searching for diversification opportunities include:

Industry or sector

Geography

Maturity date or risk level

Of course, it might not make sense to invest in every asset type or class available to you. Remember, diversification depends on risk tolerance and time horizons, but also a strategic plan for finding the most opportune investments that offer returns or risk hedging.

Portfolio diversification may be an intimidating concept at first, but the more practice and knowledge you get, the more able you are to execute your ideal investment strategy.

