Diversify Your Portfolio With 3 Best Mid-Cap Blend Mutual Funds

Investors interested in comparatively less risky returns through exposure to both growth and value securities may opt for mid-cap blend mutual funds. While mid-cap funds are expected to offer the best of both large- and small-cap ones, blend funds, also known as "hybrid funds," aim for value appreciation by capital gains. Companies with market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion are generally considered mid-cap firms.

Moreover, mid-cap funds are believed to provide higher returns than their large-cap counterparts, while witnessing a lower level of volatility than the small-cap ones. Meanwhile, blend funds provide significant exposure to both growth and value stocks. It owes its origin to a graphical representation of a fund's equity style box.

Below, we will share with you three mid-cap blend mutual funds, namely Clarkston Partners Fund CFSMX, MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund A BMSFX and Boston Trust Walden Midcap Fund WAMFX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund #1 Rank(Strong Buy) as we expect these mutual funds to outperform its peers in the future. To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all mid-cap blend funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Clarkston Partners Fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of small and medium-capitalized domestic companies, which its advisors believe are of high quality and undervalued with respect to expected long-term free cash flows. CFSMX also invests in foreign equity securities through American Depositary Receipts.

Clarkston Partners Fund has three-year annualized returns of 7.4%. As of the end of June 2022, CFSMX had 21 issues and invested 9.17% of its net assets in Change Healthcare.

MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund A seeks capital appreciation by investing most of its net assets in equity securities of domestic issues with medium market capitalizations, which includes common stocks, equity interests in real estate investment trusts, and other securities with ownership interest. BMSFX may also invest a small portion of its net assets in foreign securities.

MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund Ahas three-year annualized returns of 5.5%. BMSFX has an expense ratio of 0.84% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

Boston Trust Walden Midcap Fund invests most of its net assets in a well-diversified portfolio of midcap domestic companies with market capitalization similar to that of companies listed on the Russell Midcap Index at the time of purchase. WAMFX chooses to invest in stocks based on financials, environmental, social and governance factors.

Boston Trust Walden Midcap Fund has three-year annualized returns of 4.6%. Stephen J. Amyouny has been one of the fund managers of WAMFX since August 2011.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of mid-cap cap blend mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



View All Zacks #1 Ranked Mutual Funds

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Get Your Free (WAMFX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (CFSMX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (BMSFX): Fund Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.