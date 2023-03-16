As advisors look to diversify client portfolios, a concentrated active international equity ETF is worth consideration.

We believe diversification should be a key area of focus this year for advisors. Portfolios with a home country bias may be negatively impacted as markets are expected to be more challenged and complex in this new economic regime than in the past decade.

Advisors looking to adjust or rebalance their clients’ allocation to international equities should consider the Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA), a concentrated active international equity ETF.

“Advisors have been increasingly turning to international equity ETFs to start 2023, but most of the funds are extremely diversified,” Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at VettaFi, said. “We believe OSEA stands out as a top ideas portfolio that leveraged the security selection expertise of active management.”

OSEA may be a compelling solution for adding exposure to the foreign large-cap growth segment to portfolios, offering quality exposure to international companies with expected sustainable earnings growth to help drive compounded long-term wealth creation.

Quality active management has the advantage of capturing market dislocations in the current environment and has demonstrated strong outperformance as security selection continues to play a significant role in generating returns.

Between OSEA’s inception on September 7, 2002, and March 9, 2003, the fund has returned 15.14% (NAV), while the S&P 500 Index has declined 0.66% (NAV), each on a total return basis, according to YCharts. The figures are looking at the total return level (using the closing price of the security that has been adjusted to include price appreciation, dividend, distribution, and expense ratio).

Year to date, as of March 9, 2003, OSEA has climbed 5.01% (NAV) compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 1.22% (NAV), each on a total return basis.

The fund’s distinctive high-conviction portfolio and benchmark agnostic approach can provide advisors with the versatility needed, given the volatility in today’s markets versus more broadly diversified funds that either track the index or take more conservative bets.

OSEA subadvisor C WorldWide Asset Management’s investment team seeks to identify high-quality companies with consistent recurring revenues, stable free cash flows, and sustainable returns on invested capital. As part of its security selection process, the investment team evaluates potential constituents by assessing each company’s business model, management, and financial and valuation metrics, among other things.

