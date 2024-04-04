News & Insights

Markets

Diversify Away From Equities With Leveraged Index Annuities

April 04, 2024 — 01:10 pm EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Diversify Away From Equities With Leveraged Index Annuities

Many investors may be looking to diversify their portfolios given recent gains in equities. While there are many options, leveraged index annuities can reduce portfolio risk while still offering some growth potential.  

Leveraged index annuities are typically bought upfront with a single payment. The interest earned on these products is not taxable until it is withdrawn, which also makes them an effective vehicle for saving.  

These annuities are leveraged to a major market index like the S&P 500. Interest is earned when the underlying index appreciates; however, there is no loss of principal in the event that the index suffers losses. 

The tradeoff is that interest earned on the annuity is capped depending on the terms of the annuity agreement. For instance, the maximum earnable rate of interest could be set at 12%. This means that in a year like 2023, when the S&P 500 was up 24%, the annuity owner’s earned interest would be capped at 12%. On the other hand, the annuity owner would have seen no loss of principal when the S&P 500 was down 19% in the previous year.  

This combination makes leveraged index annuities ideal for investors who want to diversify and de-risk their portfolios while still growing their wealth.

Finsum: Leveraged index annuities are a way for investors to reduce risk and increase diversification while still allowing for appreciation. 

  • advisors
  • annuitie
  • fixed annuities
  • clients
  • retirement
  • diversification
  • risk

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Markets
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.