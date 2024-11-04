News & Insights

Diversified Royalty Corp. Declares November Dividend

November 04, 2024 — 05:43 pm EST

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) has released an update.

Diversified Royalty Corp. has announced a November 2024 cash dividend of $0.02083 per common share, aiming to provide stable and predictable returns to its shareholders. The company, which owns several well-known trademarks like Mr. Lube and AIR MILES®, focuses on acquiring growing royalty streams from various businesses in North America.

