Diversified Royalty (BEVFF) Price Target Increased by 10.30% to 3.18

The average one-year price target for Diversified Royalty (OTCPK:BEVFF) has been revised to $3.18 / share. This is an increase of 10.30% from the prior estimate of $2.88 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.90 to a high of $3.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 59.79% from the latest reported closing price of $1.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diversified Royalty. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEVFF is 0.22%, an increase of 22.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.82% to 12,388K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 10,387K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,441K shares , representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEVFF by 3.16% over the last quarter.

FICDX - Fidelity Canada Fund holds 1,942K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,989K shares , representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEVFF by 4.70% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 59K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEVFF by 2.27% over the last quarter.

