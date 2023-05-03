Diversified Royalty (BEVFF) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Diversified Royalty said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.24 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $2.19 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.95%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diversified Royalty. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEVFF is 0.17%, an increase of 50.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 117.30% to 4,731K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.68% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Diversified Royalty is 3.00. The forecasts range from a low of 2.49 to a high of $3.46. The average price target represents an increase of 36.68% from its latest reported closing price of 2.19.

The projected annual revenue for Diversified Royalty is 49MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 3,289K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,087K shares, representing an increase of 66.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEVFF by 242.53% over the last quarter.

FDLSX - Leisure Portfolio holds 782K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 834K shares, representing a decrease of 6.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEVFF by 4.01% over the last quarter.

FICDX - Fidelity Canada Fund holds 588K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares, representing an increase of 68.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEVFF by 232.60% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 71K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEVFF by 3.73% over the last quarter.

