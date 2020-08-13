NetSTREIT, a net lease REIT that manages single-tenant retail commercial properties, raised $225 million by offering 12.5 million shares (98% primary) at $18, below the range of $19 to $21. The company offered 3 million fewer shares than anticipated. At pricing, the company commands a fully diluted market value of $445 million.



NetSTREIT plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol NTST. Wells Fargo Securities, BofA Securities, Citi, Stifel and Jefferies acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Diversified retail REIT NetSTREIT prices downsized IPO at $18, below the range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

