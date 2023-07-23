News & Insights

Diversified miner South32's fourth-quarter manganese output falls nearly 1%

July 23, 2023 — 06:36 pm EDT

July 24 (Reuters) - Australian diversified miner South32 Ltd S32.AX on Monday posted a nearly 1% drop in its fourth-quarter manganese ore output due to adverse weather conditions at its operations in Australia.

The Perth-based miner's output of manganese ore, used to make steel, fell to 1,455 thousand wet metric tonnes (kwmt) in the quarter ending in June, compared to 1,469 kwmt a year ago. That beat a Visible Alpha consensus of 1,300 kwmt, according to UBS.

