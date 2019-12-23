Diversified holding company HF Enterprises files for an $18 million IPO

HF Enterprises, which has holdings in real estate, tech, and healthcare firms across the US, Asia, and Australia, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $18 million in an initial public offering.



The Bethesda, MD-based company plans to offer 2.6 million shares at a price range of $6 to $8 to command a market value of $88 million.



HF Enterprises was founded in 2014 and booked $27 million in revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol HFEN. WestPark Capital is the sole bookrunner on the deal.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.