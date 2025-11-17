Diversified Healthcare Trust - Preferred Security (DHCNL) Price Target Increased by 20.62% to 20.53

The average one-year price target for Diversified Healthcare Trust - Preferred Security (NasdaqGS:DHCNL) has been revised to $20.53 / share. This is an increase of 20.62% from the prior estimate of $17.02 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $19.36 to a high of $22.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.66% from the latest reported closing price of $17.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diversified Healthcare Trust - Preferred Security. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHCNL is 1.11%, an increase of 8.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.94% to 2,929K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 1,692K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,536K shares , representing an increase of 9.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHCNL by 16.98% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 791K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 863K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHCNL by 7.54% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 306K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 343K shares , representing a decrease of 12.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHCNL by 5.02% over the last quarter.

PFFR - InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF holds 108K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares , representing an increase of 7.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHCNL by 18.01% over the last quarter.

SCAP - InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF holds 18K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHCNL by 9.90% over the last quarter.

