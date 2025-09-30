Diversified Healthcare Trust - Preferred Security (DHCNI) Price Target Increased by 11.48% to 16.97

The average one-year price target for Diversified Healthcare Trust - Preferred Security (NasdaqGS:DHCNI) has been revised to $16.97 / share. This is an increase of 11.48% from the prior estimate of $15.22 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.86 to a high of $22.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.67% from the latest reported closing price of $16.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diversified Healthcare Trust - Preferred Security. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHCNI is 0.81%, an increase of 13.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.98% to 3,935K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 1,964K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,780K shares , representing an increase of 9.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHCNI by 21.42% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,132K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,208K shares , representing a decrease of 6.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHCNI by 13.53% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 428K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 481K shares , representing a decrease of 12.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHCNI by 8.33% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 264K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 257K shares , representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHCNI by 17.56% over the last quarter.

PFFR - InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF holds 76K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares , representing an increase of 7.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHCNI by 22.31% over the last quarter.

