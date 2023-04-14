Diversified Healthcare Trust of Beneficial Interest (DHC) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Diversified Healthcare Trust of Beneficial Interest said on April 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 21, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 24, 2023 will receive the payment on May 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $1.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.64%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.96%, the lowest has been 0.55%, and the highest has been 23.44%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.53 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.29 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 389 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diversified Healthcare Trust of Beneficial Interest. This is a decrease of 55 owner(s) or 12.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHC is 0.05%, a decrease of 18.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.40% to 194,756K shares. The put/call ratio of DHC is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 113.27% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Diversified Healthcare Trust of Beneficial Interest is $2.35. The forecasts range from a low of $0.91 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 113.27% from its latest reported closing price of $1.10.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Diversified Healthcare Trust of Beneficial Interest is $1,380MM, an increase of 7.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.90.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Small Cap Index Portfolio holds 247K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 235K shares, representing an increase of 5.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHC by 50.87% over the last quarter.

Walleye Trading holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 312K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

New England Private Wealth Advisors holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SWSSX - Schwab Small-Cap Index Fund holds 538K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.