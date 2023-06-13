News & Insights

US Markets
DHC

Diversified Healthcare Trust investor raises concerns about RMR Group CEO buying shares

June 13, 2023 — 06:56 pm EDT

Written by Kannaki Deka for Reuters ->

June 13 (Reuters) - An investor in Diversified Healthcare Trust DHC.O on Tuesday expressed concerns about the "accumulation" of the real estate investment trust's (REIT) shares by the chief executive of the company that manages the firm.

Flat Footed, which holds about a 9.7% stake in DHC, called on the company's board to assess "whether it is appropriate for (Adam Portnoy) to continue buying shares."

Portnoy leads RMR Group, which manages both DHC and Office Properties Income Trust OPI.O, the real estate investment trusts that are seeking to merge but have faced significant opposition from shareholders.

Flat Footed had opposed the merger last month, saying the deal undervalues the REIT by 90% and there are better alternatives to an all-share deal.

Hedge fund D.E. Shaw has also said it would oppose the deal.

RMR Group did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

OPI and DHC announced the merger in April.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DHC
OPI
RMR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.