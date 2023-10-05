Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Price Target Increased by 8.47% to 2.18

The average one-year price target for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) has been revised to 2.18 / share. This is an increase of 8.47% from the prior estimate of 2.01 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.91 to a high of 4.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.74% from the latest reported closing price of 1.88 / share.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Declares $0.01 Dividend

On July 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 24, 2023 received the payment on August 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

At the current share price of $1.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.13%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.30%, the lowest has been 0.55%, and the highest has been 23.44%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.37 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.50 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 306 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diversified Healthcare Trust. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 6.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHC is 0.09%, an increase of 16.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.99% to 185,874K shares. The put/call ratio of DHC is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Flat Footed holds 23,487K shares representing 9.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,564K shares, representing an increase of 80.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHC by 704.31% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 18,646K shares representing 7.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,358K shares, representing an increase of 6.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHC by 74.07% over the last quarter.

H holds 14,917K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,126K shares, representing an increase of 32.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHC by 109.89% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 13,222K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,957K shares, representing an increase of 9.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHC by 123.32% over the last quarter.

FNDA - Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF holds 12,362K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.