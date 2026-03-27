Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Price Target Increased by 26.09% to 7.40

The average one-year price target for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NasdaqGS:DHC) has been revised to $7.40 / share. This is an increase of 26.09% from the prior estimate of $5.86 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $8.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.64% from the latest reported closing price of $6.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 232 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diversified Healthcare Trust. This is an decrease of 120 owner(s) or 34.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHC is 0.24%, an increase of 55.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.66% to 187,844K shares. The put/call ratio of DHC is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Flat Footed holds 23,487K shares representing 9.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,487K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHC by 2.56% over the last quarter.

Silver Point Capital holds 15,505K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

H holds 14,917K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 10,316K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,546K shares , representing a decrease of 11.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHC by 32.94% over the last quarter.

BlackBarn Capital Partners holds 6,530K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,150K shares , representing an increase of 5.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHC by 7.29% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.