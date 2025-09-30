Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Price Target Increased by 13.33% to 4.34

The average one-year price target for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NasdaqGS:DHC) has been revised to $4.34 / share. This is an increase of 13.33% from the prior estimate of $3.82 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $5.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.24% from the latest reported closing price of $4.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 354 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diversified Healthcare Trust. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHC is 0.16%, an increase of 57.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.40% to 196,625K shares. The put/call ratio of DHC is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Flat Footed holds 23,487K shares representing 9.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Silver Point Capital holds 15,505K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

H holds 14,917K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 10,335K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,228K shares , representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHC by 68.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,922K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,823K shares , representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHC by 35.01% over the last quarter.

