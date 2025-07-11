Is Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. DHC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.12 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 15.67. Over the past 52 weeks, DHC's Forward P/E has been as high as 45.38 and as low as 5.77, with a median of 8.07.

Finally, we should also recognize that DHC has a P/CF ratio of 9.25. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. DHC's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.55. Within the past 12 months, DHC's P/CF has been as high as 37.22 and as low as -189.90, with a median of 5.38.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Diversified Healthcare Trust's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, DHC looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

