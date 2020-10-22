Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 23, 2020

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that DHC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.28, the dividend yield is 1.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DHC was $3.28, representing a -67.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.21 and a 64% increase over the 52 week low of $2.

DHC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). DHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.41.

