Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 22, 2021

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that DHC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of DHC was $4.51, representing a -49.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.93 and a 125.5% increase over the 52 week low of $2.

DHC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). DHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.74.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DHC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DHC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DHC as a top-10 holding:

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust (FLQS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLQS with an increase of 26.93% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DHC at 3328%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.