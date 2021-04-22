Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 23, 2021

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that DHC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.6, the dividend yield is .87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DHC was $4.6, representing a -36.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.28 and a 86.99% increase over the 52 week low of $2.46.

DHC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). DHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.59. Zacks Investment Research reports DHC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -73.63%, compared to an industry average of 5.1%.

