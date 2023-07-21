Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Diversified Healthcare Trust said on July 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 24, 2023 will receive the payment on August 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $2.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.51%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.61%, the lowest has been 0.55%, and the highest has been 23.44%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.43 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.70 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diversified Healthcare Trust. This is a decrease of 60 owner(s) or 15.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHC is 0.08%, an increase of 75.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.53% to 191,575K shares. The put/call ratio of DHC is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.13% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Diversified Healthcare Trust is 1.67. The forecasts range from a low of 0.91 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 37.13% from its latest reported closing price of 2.65.

The projected annual revenue for Diversified Healthcare Trust is 1,380MM, an increase of 4.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.90.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 17,358K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,084K shares, representing an increase of 76.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHC by 635.84% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 11,957K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,845K shares, representing an increase of 84.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHC by 1,210.34% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,529K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,726K shares, representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHC by 25.55% over the last quarter.

H holds 10,126K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,376K shares, representing an increase of 7.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHC by 80.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,363K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,421K shares, representing an increase of 12.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHC by 120.99% over the last quarter.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

