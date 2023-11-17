News & Insights

Markets
DHC

Diversified Healthcare Trust Appoints Christopher Bilotto As President And CEO

November 17, 2023 — 08:29 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) announced Friday that Christopher Bilotto has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2024.

Bilotto is an Executive Vice President of The RMR Group (RMR). Prior to joining RMR in 2011, he worked at General Growth Properties in various management roles.

Bilotto succeeds Jennifer Francis who is retiring from RMR on July 1, 2024 and therefore resigning from her executive officer positions at DHC and RMR, effective December 31, 2023. Francis has been a member of DHC senior management since 2018 and a Managing Trustee of DHC since 2021. She will continue as a Managing Trustee of DHC.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DHC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.