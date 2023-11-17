Diversified Healthcare Trust Appoints Christopher Bilotto As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) announced Friday that Christopher Bilotto has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2024.

Bilotto is an Executive Vice President of The RMR Group (RMR). Prior to joining RMR in 2011, he worked at General Growth Properties in various management roles.

Bilotto succeeds Jennifer Francis who is retiring from RMR on July 1, 2024 and therefore resigning from her executive officer positions at DHC and RMR, effective December 31, 2023. Francis has been a member of DHC senior management since 2018 and a Managing Trustee of DHC since 2021. She will continue as a Managing Trustee of DHC.

