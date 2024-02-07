Diversified Healthcare (DHC) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Diversified Healthcare (DHC) closed the latest trading day at $2.58, indicating a -0.77% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.95%.

The the stock of residential care real estate investment trust has fallen by 14.75% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 1.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.59%.

The upcoming earnings release of Diversified Healthcare will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 26, 2024. On that day, Diversified Healthcare is projected to report earnings of $0.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 66.67%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $362.28 million, indicating a 7.54% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Diversified Healthcare. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Diversified Healthcare is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Diversified Healthcare is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.44. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.55.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

