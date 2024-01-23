Diversified Healthcare (DHC) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Diversified Healthcare (DHC) closed at $2.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.34% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.29% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the residential care real estate investment trust had lost 18.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.71%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.08%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Diversified Healthcare in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.05, reflecting a 66.67% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $362.28 million, indicating a 7.54% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Diversified Healthcare. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 54.43% decrease. Right now, Diversified Healthcare possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Diversified Healthcare's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.4, so one might conclude that Diversified Healthcare is trading at a premium comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 155, this industry ranks in the bottom 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

