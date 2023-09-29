Diversified Healthcare (DHC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Diversified Healthcare (DHC) closed the most recent trading day at $1.94, moving +0.52% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.27% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the residential care real estate investment trust had lost 28.91% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

Diversified Healthcare will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.08, up 233.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $356.42 million, up 10.37% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $1.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +275% and +10.22%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diversified Healthcare should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.45% lower. Diversified Healthcare currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Diversified Healthcare has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.89 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.26, which means Diversified Healthcare is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that DHC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DHC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.35 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

