Diversified Healthcare (DHC) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Diversified Healthcare (DHC) closed the most recent trading day at $1.94, moving -1.52% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.43%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the residential care real estate investment trust had lost 11.66% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 4.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.55% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Diversified Healthcare in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 1, 2023. On that day, Diversified Healthcare is projected to report earnings of $0.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 216.67%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $356.42 million, showing a 10.37% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.27 per share and a revenue of $1.41 billion, representing changes of +268.75% and +10.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Diversified Healthcare. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.36% lower. Diversified Healthcare presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Diversified Healthcare is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.43. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.77, so one might conclude that Diversified Healthcare is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that DHC has a PEG ratio of 0.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.07 as trading concluded yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

