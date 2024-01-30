Diversified Healthcare (DHC) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Diversified Healthcare (DHC) ending at $3.05, denoting a -0.65% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.76%.

Heading into today, shares of the residential care real estate investment trust had lost 17.91% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 1.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.36% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Diversified Healthcare in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 26, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Diversified Healthcare to post earnings of $0.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 66.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $362.28 million, up 7.54% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Diversified Healthcare. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 54.43% lower. Right now, Diversified Healthcare possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Diversified Healthcare is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.06. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.34.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

