Diversified Healthcare (DHC) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Diversified Healthcare (DHC) standing at $3.01, reflecting a +0.33% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.56% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the residential care real estate investment trust had lost 13.79% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 3.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.2% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Diversified Healthcare in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.05, reflecting a 66.67% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $362.28 million, indicating a 7.54% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Diversified Healthcare. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 54.43% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Diversified Healthcare boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Diversified Healthcare currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.67. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.4.

It's also important to note that DHC currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.67. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. DHC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.54 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

