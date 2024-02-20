Diversified Healthcare (DHC) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Diversified Healthcare (DHC) closed at $3.01, marking a +1.69% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.6% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.92%.

The residential care real estate investment trust's shares have seen an increase of 2.07% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 3.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Diversified Healthcare in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 26, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.05, marking a 66.67% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $362.28 million, indicating a 7.54% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Diversified Healthcare. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Diversified Healthcare is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Diversified Healthcare has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.44 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.06, which means Diversified Healthcare is trading at a premium to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 110, this industry ranks in the top 44% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

