Diversified Energy Sees Change in Voting Rights

Diversified Energy Company (GB:DEC) has released an update.
Diversified Energy Company PLC has announced a change in voting rights after Crescent Pass Energy Holdings, LLC adjusted its stake to 2.923543%, down from 3.989945%. This shift in ownership highlights dynamic shifts in shareholder positions, potentially impacting future strategic decisions for the company.
