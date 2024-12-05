Diversified Energy Sees Change in Voting Rights

Diversified Energy Company (GB:DEC) has released an update.

Diversified Energy Company PLC has announced a change in voting rights after Crescent Pass Energy Holdings, LLC adjusted its stake to 2.923543%, down from 3.989945%. This shift in ownership highlights dynamic shifts in shareholder positions, potentially impacting future strategic decisions for the company.

