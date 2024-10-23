News & Insights

Diversified Energy Secures Gulf Coast LNG Supply Deal

October 23, 2024 — 02:09 am EDT

Diversified Energy Company (GB:DEC) has released an update.

Diversified Energy Company has secured a natural gas supply agreement with a major Gulf Coast LNG facility, providing 40 billion cubic feet of natural gas under fixed pricing from November 2024 for three years. This deal aims to mitigate commodity price risks and improve the company’s margins, while addressing global energy security amid rising demand and geopolitical tensions. Additionally, Diversified is enhancing its hedge portfolio for 2025-2027, capitalizing on strong natural gas prices.

