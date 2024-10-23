Diversified Energy Secures Gulf Coast LNG Supply Deal

Diversified Energy Company (GB:DEC) has released an update.

Diversified Energy Company has secured a natural gas supply agreement with a major Gulf Coast LNG facility, providing 40 billion cubic feet of natural gas under fixed pricing from November 2024 for three years. This deal aims to mitigate commodity price risks and improve the company’s margins, while addressing global energy security amid rising demand and geopolitical tensions. Additionally, Diversified is enhancing its hedge portfolio for 2025-2027, capitalizing on strong natural gas prices.

For further insights into GB:DEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.