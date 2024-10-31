Diversified Energy to Release Q3 2024 Results

Diversified Energy Company (GB:DEC) has released an update.

Diversified Energy Company PLC has announced it will release its third-quarter 2024 trading statement on November 12, 2024, followed by a conference call to discuss the results. This event presents an opportunity for investors to gain insights into the company’s performance and strategic initiatives in the energy sector. With a focus on sustainability and responsible energy production, Diversified continues to aim for reliable cash flow and shareholder value.

