Diversified Energy (LSE:DEC) Price Target Increased by 14.29% to 2,448.00

The average one-year price target for Diversified Energy (LSE:DEC) has been revised to 2,448.00 GBX / share. This is an increase of 14.29% from the prior estimate of 2,142.00 GBX dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,616.00 GBX to a high of 3,150.00 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 111.76% from the latest reported closing price of 1,156.00 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 173 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diversified Energy. This is an increase of 76 owner(s) or 78.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DEC is 0.11%, an increase of 15.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.79% to 48,863K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artemis Investment Management LLP holds 5,445K shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,596K shares , representing an increase of 52.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEC by 125.89% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,388K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,109K shares , representing an increase of 6.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEC by 8.57% over the last quarter.

Jupiter Asset Management holds 3,169K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,204K shares , representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEC by 33.08% over the last quarter.

Man Group holds 1,899K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company.

M&G holds 1,760K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,915K shares , representing a decrease of 8.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEC by 7.09% over the last quarter.

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