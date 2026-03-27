Diversified Energy (LSE:DEC) Price Target Decreased by 11.72% to 1,958.40

The average one-year price target for Diversified Energy (LSE:DEC) has been revised to 1,958.40 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 11.72% from the prior estimate of 2,218.50 GBX dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,111.00 GBX to a high of 2,730.00 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.20% from the latest reported closing price of 1,270.00 GBX / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EIG Asset Management holds 9,602K shares representing 13.28% ownership of the company.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,388K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,109K shares , representing an increase of 6.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEC by 8.57% over the last quarter.

Jupiter Asset Management holds 3,204K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company.

Artemis Investment Management LLP holds 2,596K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company.

Tejara Capital holds 2,008K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company.

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